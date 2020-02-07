|
JOHN TULLOCH SEARS Johnny to many, 88, of Hawthorne Street, Antigonish died on February 5, 2020, in the company of many he loved and loved him back double. Born in Antigonsh, he was a son of the late Cyril Francis and Irene Genevieve (MacDonald) Sears. He married Mary Ann Hemeon of Liverpool, NS, in 1955, and together they raised five children. John received his Bachelor of Commerce degree from St. Francis Xavier University in 1952, his Masters from the University of Detroit in 1954, and his Doctorate of Business Administration from Harvard in 1966. John was a member of faculty of his Alma Mater of StFX from 1954 until his retirement in 1996. He was a respected and beloved teacher, and because of his engaging style, depth of knowledge, and sharp wit he was invited to be visiting professor at the University of Western Ontario and the University of British Columbia. John also served in many administrative roles at StFX including Dean of Arts, Dean of both Arts and Sciences, and Academic Vice President. He was vital to the vibrant theatre tradition of StFX and helped develop a program recognizing teach excellence at the university. Due to his leadership abilities and management acumen, his skills were sought on many boards and committees including St. Martha's Regional Hospital, the Casket Printing and Publishing Company, Eastern Counties Mental Health Centre, Atlantic Broadcasters Ltd., the Antigonish Early Childhood Intervention Program, the Institute of Canadian Bankers, the regional advisory council for the Atlantic Provinces (Federal Business Development Bank), Canadian National Railways, CN Hotels, CIDA, Halifax Industries Limited, Industrial Estates Limited of Nova Scotia, and the Advanced Management Centre at Dalhousie University. In recognition of his many years of dedication to his alma mater, as well as his service to community, Dr. John T. Sears was awarded a Doctor of Laws Honoris Causa by StFX in May 2002. In 2016, he received further recognition when The Dr. John T. Sears Chair in Corporate Social Responsibility was inaugurated during a ceremony in the Gerald Schwartz School of Business at StFX. This was a further honour for a distinguished alumnus, faculty member, and senior administrator at St. Francis Xavier University. Dad was a big Boston Red Sox fan and waited until the week after his 73rd birthday for them to win the World Series. He cheered equally for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Those who will miss him dearly are his children Stephanie (Ron) Giammarino, Meaghan (Joe) Petruzzella, Mark (Cathy) Sears, and Mairi (David) MacFarlane; his grandchildren, Matt (Sarah) Giammarino and their sons Henry and James; Jessy Giammarino; Jake (Tanya) Giammarino and their sons Charlie and Huxley; Markie Giammarino (Marnie Smith), Luke Petruzzella (Riannon Gustar), Genevieve Petruzzella; Stephen (Abby) Sears, Siobhan Sears, Sarah Sears (Brent Schmidt), Hannah Sears (Lee MacDonald), Caitlin (Ryan) Shimozawa, Johnny MacFarlane, Samantha MacFarlane (Josh Dunbar), and Melissa MacFarlane. He is also survived by his sister Elizabeth (Bernie) Cusack. He was predeceased by his wife Ann, their daughter, Siobhan; and his siblings Estella, Mary, and Gerald. Visitation will be held Friday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. in C.L. Curry Funeral Home, 135 College Street, Antigonish. Funeral Mass will be held Saturday at 11:00 a.m. in St. Ninian Cathedral, Reverend Bill Crispo presiding. Burial in the parish cemetery at a late date. In Memoriam, donations made be made to The Antigonish Food Bank, The Alzheimer's Society, or a charity of your choice. Online condolences: www.clcurry.com QUAECUMQUE SUNT VERA
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 7 to Feb. 11, 2020