|
|
JOHN WALTER MALETICH September 21, 1932 - February 29, 2020 John passed away, with family at his side, at age 87 after battling cancer for a year. He was a great gift to us all. Beloved husband of 51 years to the love of his life, Alice (nee Barker d.2013). He will be profoundly missed by his daughter Michelle (Mickey) McCarthy, son-in-law, Mario Gozzi, second dad to Mary-Lou, and step-grandpa to Simon Gozzi. John had an extra special place in his heart and thoughts for his grandchildren, Brendan and Evan Brown, and they for him. We are all forever grateful for having him in our lives. Born in Schumacher, son of the late Janko and Ana Maletich, survived by his sister, Zora (Rollie) Chenier, brother, George (Norma deceased) and family, and brother Stanley (Olga), both predeceased. Uncle to Mark (Sue), Jeff (Sonia) and Dan (Debbie) Chenier and families. Step-uncle to the many McCarthy and Barker clan nieces and nephews he loved. Blessed with having many good friends. John achieved much through his career. Following graduation from Ryerson Polytechnical Institute, he joined the Metropolitan Toronto Planning Board, then Toronto and Region Conservation Authority in management focusing on Flood Control and Water Conservation Programs, and represented the Authority on the Humber Arboretum Management Committee. He completed a BA-Geography at York in the evenings. After retirement, he was appointed for varying periods to: City of North York as a Citizen Member of the North York Environment Committee, North York Planning Advisory Committee, and Community Facilitator for Ward 8; City of Toronto as Citizen Member - Storm Water Group and later Municipal Representative - Canadian National Exhibition Association. In 2008, he was appointed a Director, Board of the Toronto Parking Authority. Proud member of Rameses Shriners since 1975. Many thanks to the highly professional palliative care team at K1E Sunnybrook. He felt safe and cared for by you all and enjoyed the many laughs and time taken in conversation. Thanks to Drs. Coish and Wortzman, a special shout to his RNs and RPNs: Sarah, Helen, Magda, Madeline, Iva, Sodoya, Julie, Marco, Bayoush, Angelina, Erica, Liz, Joyce, Shandi; to the rec, physio, and SW staff, Trish, Melissa and Galina; to his PSPs and ESPs: Ruth, Islam, Ines, Yvonne, Chris and Sylvia; and to his special team: LuLu and Annie. Everyone treated him with the professionalism, humour, gentleness, respect, and a keen interest in his comfort and wellbeing. John will be fondly remembered by those whose hearts and souls he touched, and happily, he and Alice are waltzing again. An on-line Book of Condolences is available at www.humphreymiles.com and a Celebration of Life will be held in the spring. Please check Humphrey Funeral Home website for further details. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's name to The Scott Mission; Covenant House; or, Sunnybrook Foundation for Prostate Cancer Research or Palliative Care would be appreciated. Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel 416-487-4523
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 7 to Mar. 11, 2020