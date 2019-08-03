You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
JOHN WAYNE FAZEKAS 1952 - 2019 After both a retirement and life that were shortened by Lewy Body Dementia, John died on July 29, 2019. John is survived by his wife Barbara, (née Tait) of Cobourg, ON and two daughters: Angela of Toronto and Sarah of Nanaimo, BC. Predeceased by his mother Helen (2010) and his father John (June 23, 2019), John is survived by his sisters Robin (Colin Williams of Guelph) and Luanne Fazekas of Windsor. John also leaves brother-in-law Robert Tait (Shel) of Alliston and Golden and sister-in-law Mary Bates (Norman) of Strathmore, Alberta as well as eight nephews, five nieces and numerous cousins. A lifelong employee of the North Shore and Algoma District school boards, John taught in Elliot Lake and was a principal in Iron Bridge and Elliot Lake. Upon retirement, John and Barb moved to Cobourg, ON. As per John's request, there will be no formal service. In lieu of flowers, John would like to be remembered by donations to charities of your choice, especially those catering to the educational and physical needs of children. Cremation has taken place with celebrations of his life planned for Cobourg at the Mill on Thursday, September 12th at 1 p.m., in Elliot Lake at Laurentian Lodge on Thursday, September 26th and in Windsor at the DH on Saturday, October 5th at 12 noon. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 3 to Aug. 7, 2019
