You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hulse, Playfair, & McGarry Central Chapel
315 McLeod Street
Ottawa, ON K2P 1A2
(613) 233-1143
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
St. Thomas the Apostle Anglican Church
2345 Alta Vista Drive
Ottawa, ON
Resources
More Obituaries for John WEBSTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John WEBSTER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John WEBSTER Obituary
JOHN WEBSTER Passed away in Ottawa November 25, 2019, aged 98 years. John was the dear husband of Audrey, nee Matthews, deceased April 13, 2017. John will be missed by his children Eileen (husband Kim, daughters Chloe and Natasha) and Jim (wife Grace and children John, Ian and Cara). John was proud of his family and his ability to help people. He loved a good joke and travelling the world. John had a successful career at CIBC. Upon retirement in Ottawa, 1985, John was The Assistant General Manager of Ontario East and North. In 1970, John was posted to Switzerland, as the Regional Representative for CIBC. John served in WW2, in the British Second Armoured Division in Greece and North Africa. He was captured in Tobruk in 1942, and was a POW from 1942-1945. John spent his last years being well cared for at the Peter D. Clark home in Ottawa. A memorial service will be held on December 28th at 3:00 at St. Thomas the Apostle Anglican Church, 2345 Alta Vista Drive, Ottawa. A tea reception will follow. In lieu of flowers donations to the Canadian Red Cross Society would be appreciated. Condolences/Tributes/Donations Hulse, Playfair & McGarry www.hpmcgarry.ca 613-233-1143
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 7 to Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -