JOHN WEBSTER Passed away in Ottawa November 25, 2019, aged 98 years. John was the dear husband of Audrey, nee Matthews, deceased April 13, 2017. John will be missed by his children Eileen (husband Kim, daughters Chloe and Natasha) and Jim (wife Grace and children John, Ian and Cara). John was proud of his family and his ability to help people. He loved a good joke and travelling the world. John had a successful career at CIBC. Upon retirement in Ottawa, 1985, John was The Assistant General Manager of Ontario East and North. In 1970, John was posted to Switzerland, as the Regional Representative for CIBC. John served in WW2, in the British Second Armoured Division in Greece and North Africa. He was captured in Tobruk in 1942, and was a POW from 1942-1945. John spent his last years being well cared for at the Peter D. Clark home in Ottawa. A memorial service will be held on December 28th at 3:00 at St. Thomas the Apostle Anglican Church, 2345 Alta Vista Drive, Ottawa. A tea reception will follow. In lieu of flowers donations to the Canadian Red Cross Society would be appreciated. Condolences/Tributes/Donations Hulse, Playfair & McGarry www.hpmcgarry.ca 613-233-1143
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 7 to Dec. 11, 2019