JOHN WHITMORE 'Jack' 1927 - 2019 Peacefully at Terrace Lodge Nursing Home, Aylmer on Tuesday, July 02, 2019 John 'Jack' Henry Fleming Whitmore of Tillsonburg. Predeceased by his loving wife, Ruth (2013). Survived by nieces, Sandra (Fred) Gallant, Jane Pine, Mary Anne (Ian) Marshall; and nephews, Dr. William (Barbara) Pine, and James (Susan) Pine; and by goddaughter, Barbara Gibbs. Predeceased by his parents, George and Nellie. Jack graduated from the College of Pharmacy at University of Toronto in 1952. He married Ruth Muddiman in 1962 and they moved to Tillsonburg in 1965. They bought an independent pharmacy from R.A. Hillburg and it became Whitmore Pharmacy on Broadway with his partner Gord Reynolds. Jack was very active in the community and was awarded the Citizen of the Year award. Jack was a member of the Tillsonburg Lions for many years. He was a member of VON Canada and Avondale United Church, Tillsonburg. A Celebration of Jack's life will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Avondale United Church, 60 Harvey St., Tillsonburg. The family will receive visitors before the service from 9:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at Avondale United Church. A private family interment will be held at the Tillsonburg Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations (payable by cheque) may be made to Avondale United Church; Port Perry District Memorial Hospital Foundation, or VON- Canada would be appreciated by Jack's family. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Ostrander's Funeral Home Limited, 43 Bidwell St., Tillsonburg (519) 842-5221. Personal condolence and favourite memories of Jack may be made at www.ostranders funeralhome.com Published in The Globe and Mail from July 8 to July 12, 2019