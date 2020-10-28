JOHN WILBROD METHOT Passed away at the age of 91 on October 24, 2020 at Leacock Retirement Lodge surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years - Geraldine Gertrude Methot (née Murray), his children Paul Methot of Toronto, Craig Methot of Markham, and his adoring grandchildren Katie and Michelle Methot of Toronto. John was born on August 1, 1929 in Vancouver, British Columbia to the late Dorothy Ottilia Methot and Wilbrod Methot. John spent an exciting youth training as a pilot and became an intelligence officer in the Royal Canadian Air Force Reserves. He later had a long career with Sun Alliance Canada, becoming a regional branch manager throughout Canada. In his retired life, John devoted much of his time to the Orillia community. He was the director of the Orillia Champlain Golden K Club, a member of the Champlain Senior Services Club, Vice President of the Orillia YMCA Board of Directors, Vice President of the Pinetree Foundation for Fitness and Martial Arts, and Chairman of the Guardian Angels Church Property and Finance Committee. He later served as the Vice Chairman for the Orillia Police Services Board. John began practicing karate with the Toronto Academy of Karate in 1975 and earned his black belt at age 51. John wanted to share his love of karate with his community and founded the Orillia YMCA Karate Program in 1988, where he was chief instructor until age 75. Most recently, John served several terms as the President of the Leacock Retirement Lodge Residents' Council. Above all, John will be remembered as a kind and gentle man, a devoted community member and a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He will be forever in our hearts. "Bye for now" John! Cremation has taken place. On Saturday, October 31st, there will be a visitation with the family and eulogy at the Mundell Funeral Home, 79 West St., N., Orillia, from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 a.m., followed by a funeral mass at 1:00 p.m. at Guardian Angels Church, 115 West St., N., Orillia. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Chalice (foreign child support) 101-26 Union Street, Bedford, NS B4A 2B5 or St. Vincent de Paul Society c/o Guardian Angels Church, Orillia, would be gratefully appreciated. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com