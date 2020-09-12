You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

John WILEY
JOHN WILEY May 1, 1944 - September 2, 2020 John passed away peacefully at home after battling challenging health issues. Best friend and partner/ husband of Beverley Mahon for 37 years. Son of the late Dr. Elizabeth Wiley (Weiser) and Frederick Wiley (Weiss). He will be fondly remembered by his best train buddy Ian Clews, his sister-in- law and brother-in-law, Diane and Bruce Clews, and numerous cousins that brought to light an interesting and shared history. Owner and operator of Wiley Leather and Plastics from 1963-1988, previous member of the Whitby Yacht Club with a brief run at Dock Master, member and long-term President of the Delaware and Rutland Railway Toronto. John's other passions included football (New England Patriots), anything related to the Chesapeake and Ohio Railway, and his love of Labrador Retrievers. He was lucky to share his life with 15 Labrador Retrievers, 1 Golden Retriever, and 1 honorary Labrador Retriever. As per John's wishes, cremation has taken place at James Reid Funeral Home, Kingston with no visitation or funeral service.

Published in The Globe and Mail from Sep. 12 to Sep. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Robert J. Reid & Sons Funeral Home
309 Johnson Street
Kingston, ON K7L 1Y6
(613) 548-7973
