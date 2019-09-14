You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
John William RATHBONE


1952 - 2019
JOHN WILLIAM RATHBONE 'Bill' Age 67, passed away peacefully on Tuesday September 3, 2019, at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto, surrounded by friends and family. He was born April 23, 1952 to John and Ilene Rathbone, the second of two children. He was a graduate (1971) of Sir Wilfrid Laurier C.I. and graduated with a B.Sc. in Physiology and Pharmacology from the University of Western Ontario in 1975. Bill worked as a sales representative in Toronto for Xerox, Yellow Pages, and Royal Lepage, where he displayed his exceptional sociability, charisma, and sense of humour. Bill loved movies, cars, skiing, and spending time with his friends and family. He is survived by his children, John, Daniel, and Elizabeth, his sister Sharon, his grandchildren, Jack and Isla, and his nieces and nephews. Bill will be put to rest in a private burial, with a public memorial to take place in the future.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 14 to Sept. 18, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
