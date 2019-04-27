JOHN WILLIAM SMITH 'Jack' C.M.A., C.A. September 21, 1931 - April 23, 2019 Sadly, John died unexpectedly from an acute brain hemorrhage as a result of a fall. He is survived by his loving wife Sandra Irwin- Smith, his nephew and niece Doug and Donna Ahier and nephews Stephen and Jeffrey. Born in Toronto, he was predeceased by his much loved sister, Doreen Ahier; and parents, John Smith Sr. and Gladys Day, who emigrated from England during difficult times. Throughout his life, John remained grateful for the many sacrifices his parents made to raise and educate their children. John enjoyed a satisfying career as a Chartered Accountant for more than 60 years. His many clients remained loyal to him over the years because he took a genuine interest in their families, often working for their children and grandchildren. John appreciated what he called his 'many blessings' including his family and a strong network of friends with whom he was constantly in touch. He will be greatly missed for his integrity, generosity, wit, style and lifelong passion for books, global affairs and later, crossword puzzles. A fine athlete, John is a legend at the Toronto Lawn Tennis Club for being back on the court a month after open heart surgery and for the times he played in his socks when tennis shoes were hurting his feet. A philanthropist, animal and nature lover, he supported numerous charities and always had a pocketful of Toonies for the street people he would encounter. At John's request there will be no funeral. A private celebration of his life will be held when nature is in bloom. The family extends their thanks to the caring doctors, nurses and staff at Toronto Western Hospital. Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 27 to May 1, 2019