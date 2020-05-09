|
JOHN WILSON 1933 - 2020 John Wilson, peacefully on May 2, aged 86. Born in Montreal in 1933, graduated from Lower Canada College and the University of New Brunswick, and lived in Montreal West. A great husband, dad, and grandfather. He leaves his wife Barbara, son James (Karen), daughter Jennifer McIver (Ian), grandchildren Emma McIver, Holly McIver, Katherine Wilson, Alexandra Wilson, sister Patricia Wilson, nephew Keven Wilson and his family. Predeceased by his brother Peter Wilson, sister-in-law Beverly Wilson, and nephew Brooks Wilson. John worked for many years in the financial industry in Montreal and maintained a keen interest in business in his retirement. Long-time member of the University Club of Montreal, Rotary, The Hermitage Club, the Royal Montreal Golf Club, and an active participant in the LCC Alumni Association. John loved his home and his 60 years together with Barbara. He also loved summer holidays in the Eastern Townships, trips to North Vancouver, and time with family and friends, all of whom will greatly miss his kindness, generosity, and sense of humour. John was passionate about the history of Montreal and the Townships and loved exploring their highways and byways, by book and car, never going the same way twice if there was another path on The Moonlit Road. No public service will be held. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to a charity of your choice.The family would love to hear your stories or memories; they can be mailed to: 45 Oriole Parkway, Toronto ON M4V2E2
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 9 to May 13, 2020