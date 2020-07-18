|
|
JOHN WILSON POWELL 1937 - 2020 John Wilson Powell, 82, passed away peacefully at his Toronto home on July 11, 2020, surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Anne for over 57 years. Proud father of Cathy (Brian), John (Kim), and Susan (Craig) and loving grandfather to Kyle, Blaise (Angelia), Adam, Katie, Brett and Lily and great- grandfather to Basil. Survived by his brother, George and sister, Ann. Predeceased by his parents, John (Jack) and Virginia Powell. John was born and raised in Toronto. He attended Lawrence Park Collegiate and went on to study business at Ryerson. As a teen he joined the Royal Canadian Air Force Reserve, which fueled a life- long interest in aviation. John lived a life of incredible stories and adventures and made friends everywhere he went. His ability to foster relationships and build trust with colleagues and partners enabled his long and successful career in sales. Throughout his life he cherished the summers at the cottage on Lake Couchiching where he created memories with family, friends, and the neighbours of Quarry Point Road. John was passionate about his many hobbies. He loved golfing, skiing, sailing, diving, carving, tropical fish, gardening, music, fishing, and his Cairn Terriers. As an ardent sports fan he closely followed the Leafs, the CFL, the PGA, and car racing. He was a very proud Canadian. John's warm smile and affable nature touched all who knew him. He will be deeply missed. A private family service will be held. For those who wish, donations may be made to the Odette Cancer Centre at www.donate.sunnybrook.ca / tribute.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 18 to July 22, 2020