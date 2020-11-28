JOHNATHAN DAVID CAMPBELL It is with deep sorrow that we announce the sudden and unexpected passing of David Campbell on November 18, 2020 as the result of a stroke. He was 53 years of age. David was a dedicated and loving husband to Heather Crees, his wife of 22 years, and a proud father to his two amazing sons Sebastian and Thomas Campbell. David is lovingly remembered by his mother Faith Campbell, his sister Sharon Scott, her husband George Scott, his beloved nieces Tarra, Karla and Samantha and countless friends and business colleagues whose lives he made immensely brighter. David grew up in Timmins, Ontario. As a young man, David worked for his step dad Lou Vacchino in his furniture store "The Music Box". It was there that David developed his incredible work ethic, honed his talents to connect with people, and expressed his wonderful sense of humour. David attended Queen's University where he earned an Honours Bachelor of Applied Science degree in Electrical Engineering. David began his professional career at Procter & Gamble where he met his wife Heather and many of his life-long friends. David then transitioned to a career in consulting at the Boston Consulting Group. Later, he moved to become Managing Partner of Oliver Wyman Canada, co-founding the Health and Life Sciences practice. Most recently, David co-founded and was President of Partners Capital Corporation, a private equity and advisory firm. All of those who had the good fortune to work with David benefited from his deep knowledge of the healthcare industry. His expectations were high but his willingness to teach and mentor were high as well. He loved nothing more than to see others succeed. Outside of work, David had many passions. He was a member of the Craigleith Ski Club and when he wasn't skiing, he spent hours in the kitchen cooking up epic culinary creations. Anyone who sat at David's table never left hungry or without a smile. David loved spending time at his sons' many basketball games where he proudly texted the play-by-play to friends and family. David Campbell was a light that shined brightly. While he left us too soon, we are blessed to have had David in our lives. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Condolences may be shared at mountpleasantgroup.com
If desired, donations can be directed to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.