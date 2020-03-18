You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
More Obituaries for Johnny LOMBARDI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johnny LOMBARDI

Johnny LOMBARDI In Memoriam
JOHNNY LOMBARDI December 4, 1915 - March 18, 2002 In Loving Memory on the eighteenth anniversary of the passing of Johnny Lombardi, musician, Canadian WWII veteran, impresario, family man, entrepreneur, broadcaster, founder of CHIN Multicultural Radio and Tv, and considered by many as the father of multicultural broadcasting in Canada. Time has not dimmed our memory, his legacy proudly continues at CHIN, Johnny's pioneering vision and passion... We can never forget his smile and charming ways, his kindly words, his friendly hand to those he met, he loved and treasured all. Johnny is dearly missed by his son Lenny, wife Grace and their daughter Alessandra; his daughter Theresa; his grandson John Vincent and wife Riva, and great-granddaughter Byrdie; and his daughter Donina and family. Johnny was deeply missed by his wife Lena who passed away in May 2019. We hold him forever in our memories... Loved, cherished, and dearly missed. Champion of our hearts.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2020
Remember
