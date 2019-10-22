|
JONATHAN BURSTON Jonathan Burston died suddenly but peacefully on October 15, 2019, after a long struggle with acquired brain injury and complications, which took every ounce of the huge reserve of courage he had. His funeral took place at Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel on Friday, October 18, 2019. He was born in Toronto on August 8, 1961 to Ben and Margaret Burston. Jonathan studied piano and voice as a child, performed musical theatre, sang in the Canadian Children's Opera Chorus and composed an operetta at the age of 11. Prodigiously talented, he attended the Interlochen Arts Academy for his high school years. There classical ballet became his artistic focus. He studied at the National Ballet of Canada school and went on to perform with dance companies in the US, Canada and Israel. He then began academic studies at the University of Toronto, intending to bring an integrative intellect that was passionate about politics to the study of culture and media, about which he was equally passionate. Distinguishing himself at U of T, he received a Commonwealth Scholarship and was awarded his PhD from Goldsmiths College, University of London, one of the best media studies departments in the world, in 1998. There and thereafter at New York University, where he deepened his work on a Fulbright scholarship, he produced a brilliant and original thesis on the industrialization of the musical theatre in the "megamusical" phenomenon. He was appointed to the faculty at New York University, but after several years, decided he wanted to return to Canada to be closer to his family. He was delighted in 2002 to join the faculty of Media and Information Studies at Western University. His prescient, brilliant, singular publications examined many kinds of performance in addition to the "mega-musical" - what he dubbed "militainment" - the merger of Silicon Valley, military and entertainment technologies - and the digitization of cultural labour. He had been looking forward to tackling a new subject - Eurovision - in the future. Jonathan was a proud, handsome, ebullient gay man endowed equally with wit, humour and a driving sense of justice. He celebrated his community, and was devastated when he lost dozens of beloved friends and colleagues to AIDS through the 80s and early 90s. He was passionately Jewish, with strong ties to his family's roots in Israel and an insightful analyst and critic of the political and religious conflicts. His was a magical presence, and he was a loyal and devoted brother and friend. He is survived by his loving father, Ben Burston, sister Varda Burstyn and husband David Fenton, brother Daniel Burston and wife Sharna Olfman, nephew and niece Adam and Gavriela Burston, cousins Joshua Burston and Rosie Shuster, a host of adoring and bereaved Cohen cousins - above all Ruth, Sue and Liz - in England, and an equally adoring circle of friends who loved him deeply. He will be profoundly missed by all. The family requests donations in Jonathan's memory to Rainbow Railroad (www.rainbowraiload.org).
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 22 to Oct. 26, 2019