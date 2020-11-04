You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

Jonathan George MARTIN
JONATHAN GEORGE MARTIN May 18, 1965 - October 25, 2020 It is with great sadness that the family of Jonathan George Martin announces his unexpected but peaceful passing on Sunday, October 25th, at the age of 55 years. Jonathan (known by all as 'Jay') will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by his daughter, Nicole (Andrew) and his wife, Kari. He will always be held in fond memory by his sister, Sara and brother, Tony (Nanette), cousin, Candy Wilson as well as Nicole's mother, Susan Carthy. Loving uncle to Derreck, Samuel, Margaret, Zander, Daisy, Harrison, Cary and Lauren. Jonathan was predeceased by his parents, Anne and Scott and his brother, Kent (Shawn). Jay was a giving and loyal friend, remaining close with many from his days at Jarvis Collegiate. He was a wonderful cook and host who loved nothing more than having his friends share a meal at his table. He was an avid sports fan and had a natural affinity for animals - Bella and Charlie will miss him dearly and it warms our hearts to think of him now, walking alongside Lola. Due to limitations imposed by Covid restrictions, the funeral will be a private service. A celebration of Jay's life will be held at a later date and time when we all may once again get together to share our stories and memories. In lieu of flowers we kindly ask that a donation be made to CAMH in Jonathan's name. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com

Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 4 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited
1403 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON M4G 3A8
416-487-4523
