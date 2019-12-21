|
|
JONATHAN GLICK Our dear brother, Jonathan, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 20, 2019. Beloved son of the late Earl and Essie Glick. Beloved brother and brother-in-law of Rabbi Joel (Yoel) and Nomi Glick of Jerusalem, Israel, Rani Glick and Jan-Willem Gritters, and the late Mara Beth Glick. Loving uncle of Rabbi Adir and Rachel Glick, Navonel and Patrizia Glick, Nils Gritters, and Liam Gritters. Loving great-uncle of Shalva, and Adiv. We will miss his kind and gentle face and indomitable sense of humour. Special thanks to CAMH for their wonderful and caring support. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Ave. West (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Monday December 23, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. Interment at Beth Tzedec Memorial Park. Shiva 88 Winchester St., Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to the Centre For Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) 416-979-6909.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 21 to Dec. 25, 2019