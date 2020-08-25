|
JOSEPH ALEXANDER ORAVECZ 1936 - 2020 Joseph Alexander Oravecz, in his 85th year, passed away peacefully in Toronto on August 21, 2020, surrounded by his family. Loving husband of Ilona for 55 years. Beloved father of Jacqueline (John) and Jeffrey (Cassandra) and grandfather of Andrea and Natalie Stewart and Caleb, Carson and Kendall Oravecz. Joseph was born in Acs, Hungary in 1936. Joseph left Hungary in 1956, immigrating to Toronto, Ontario. He went to Komarom Jokaimor High School and thereafter became a mechanic, by trade. After he immigrated to Canada, he started and founded his own business, Coloured Aggregates. He played an influential role in the precast industry. Joseph enjoyed cottaging up North in Haliburton and going south to his Florida home. Many thanks to the doctors and staff at North York General Hospital for the care and support they have provided over the last two years. Viewing will take place on Thursday, August 27th from 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions attendance at Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre will be by invitation only. All others may tune in to Webcasting on Mr. Joseph Oravecz webpage found at www.etouch.ca. Thank you for your understanding. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Elizabeth of Hungary on Friday, August 28th at 11:00 a.m. in Toronto, to be followed by interment at Mount Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the North York General Hospital or .
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 25 to Aug. 29, 2020