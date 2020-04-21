|
JOSEPH ANGELO MARINOSurrounded by love, Joseph Angelo Marino (born October 10, 1960) passed away at home in Vancouver, BC. He leaves behind his loving wife Catherine (née Hungerford), his children Rebecca and Steven, his mother Roberta (née Mann), his sisters Diane and Nancy, and his many relatives from coast to coast and around the world. He joins his father Joseph Marino Sr. (deceased 1980). Born in Toronto, raised in the Beaches, Joe was a natural athlete. Ice hockey and football were his passions during his formative years at Malvern Collegiate. Summer canoe trips at Camp Manitimono had a special place in his heart. Joe went on to play football and rugby at Mount Allison University in New Brunswick. He had a diverse range of interests and friends, driven by his intellectual curiosity which included everything from fine art, history, the sciences and music. Through the years, the highlight of his week would be the arrival of his Economist and National Geographic. Joe and his wife Catherine met and started a family in Toronto before relocating to Vancouver in 1993, at which time he started his construction company. Joe was proud to pass on Marino General Contracting Ltd. to his son Steven after 30 years in the business. Joe never shied away from a battle, whether running a successful construction company, serving for match point under pressure on the tennis court, chipping out of the bunker on the golf course, or offering perspective to family and friends in need of guidance. Strength, courage, resilience, kindness, intelligence, wit, loyalty, and dog whisperer are just a few words that come to mind when we remember Joe. His gift of humour and love made him a treasured husband, father, son, and friend. Joe inspired us with his courage and grace, and made so many people better for knowing him. In lieu of flowers, Joe requested donations be made to the Vancouver BC Cancer Centre - Patient Care Fund. Donations can be made at www.bccancerfoundation.com/ways-donate/gift-memory or call 604.877.6040. A celebration of life will be arranged and communicated at a future date.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 21 to Apr. 25, 2020