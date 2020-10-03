DR. JOSEPH EDWARD ROBINSON June 25, 1925 - August 19, 2020 Dr. Joseph Edward Robinson was a Canadian geology educator, petroleum geologist and registered professional engineer who passed away in Syracuse, NY on August 19, 2020 after a brief bout with pneumonia. Joe was born on June 25, 1925 in Regina, Saskatchewan. He was the son of Webb G.W. Robinson of Ontario and Blanche Marion Schiefner of Saskatchewan. At the outbreak of World War II, Joe provided farm labour at his mother's family farm near Milestone, Saskatchewan. When he was old enough, Joe volunteered at a recruiting office in Regina and from 1943 to 1946, he served with the Canadian Navy. As a veteran, Joe obtained Bachelor of Engineering (1950) and Master of Science (1951) degrees from McGill University. Joe was employed from 1951 to 1965 as a geophysicist with Imperial Oil Ltd. after which he returned to academia, earning his Doctor of Philosophy in 1968 at the University of Alberta. As a pioneer in the field of geological computing, Joe joined Union Oil Corporation as a senior geologist in Calgary until 1976, when he accepted the position of Professor of Geology at Syracuse University. He retired from the university in 1991 as Professor Emeritus and thereafter provided geology and geophysical consulting services in New York state under the auspices of J.E. Robinson & Associates. Dr. Robinson enjoyed teaching and was active in the geoscience community. He held memberships in the American Association of Petroleum Geologists, the Society of Exploration Geologists and the International Association of Mathematics Geology (associate editor 1976-1978). He has been listed as a noteworthy educator, and consulting petroleum geologist by Marquis Who's Who. He authored and co-authored many papers and in 1982 published the book 'Computer Applications in Petroleum Geology'. Joe had a lifelong love for the openness and people of the prairies. Despite road trips to Nebraska and Western Canada on an almost annual basis, Joe frequently exclaimed that Syracuse was his home, the place where he lived the longest and was the happiest. Along with theater and long distance driving (accompanied by a dog or two), Joe most enjoyed boating and fishing, biking and shooting, cross-country skiing and wine tasting, all things that he could do near Syracuse. Joseph was predeceased by his former wife Mary Elizabeth (Mclaughlin) and youngest son Timothy Webb. He is survived by his eldest son Joseph Christopher (Nancy Jean Cameron) and grandchildren Caitlin and Moire; son John Edward and grandchildren Jacob, Daniel and Jordan; and, Timothy's children: Taylor, Colin and Alexa. The family would like to particularly thank Joe's caregiver, Mira Zak for her steadfast support and his friend, Judy Hand for keeping us in the loop through these trying times. As an expression of sympathy, please consider a donation to your favourite charity.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store