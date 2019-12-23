You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
(416) 663-9060
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019
12:30 PM
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
Shiva
Following Services
family home
4 Burton Road
Joseph FRIEBERG Obituary
JOSEPH FRIEBERG With deep sorrow we announce that our beloved Joseph Frieberg, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, has passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019. For over 68 years his devotion, admiration and love of his wife, Budgie (Phyllis Grafstein) has acted as a shining example and inspiration to so many. Their door was always open and many joyous, gracious and impromptu gatherings were held at their family home. Joe will be deeply missed by his children, Simmie, David and Nadine, Camelia and Angus, and his grandchildren whom he adored, Emily Antflick, Elijah Antflick and Alex Bongard, Lily Antflick and Steven Neal. Zaide Joe was also adored by his three great grandchildren, Ethan, Maya and June. Joe was the younger brother to his late siblings, Murray, Esther and Evelyn and is survived by his brother Herbie and Betty Frieberg. Known as a man who acted out of his deeply principled convictions, he accomplished so much in many different fields. Joe leaves a rich legacy behind that will continue to flourish. In the business world his instincts were unsurpassed as he built long lasting partnerships based on mutual respect and trust. In the philanthropic world he was known for his unflagging support of the Canada- Israel Tennis Centres and his love and appreciation of the art world. We would like to thank the staff at the Peter Munk Cardiac Unit who cared for Joe in his last days, and the other skilled and empathetic physicians who have helped him maintain such a phenomenal quality of life over the last few years and especially Dr. Tina Trinkaus, Dr. Les Richmond and Dr. Howard Bongard. And the lovely Cess who always made sure he was comfortable and happy. Funeral services will be held at Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West on Tuesday, December 24th at 12:30 p.m. Shiva will follow at the family home at 4 Burton Road until December 31st. Memorial donations can be made to the Canada-Israel Children's Centres 416) 444-5700 or the Peter Munk Cardiac Centre.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 23 to Dec. 27, 2019
