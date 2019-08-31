You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph DEE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Gerald DEE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Gerald DEE Obituary
JOSEPH GERALD DEE 'Jerry' September 8, 1948- August 21, 2019 Suddenly at Mount Sinai Hospital. Survived by his devoted partner of 23 years, Alex Waugh of Toronto, mother Mary, brothers Edmund (Carole) and Thomas and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great- nephews. Predeceased by sisters Carol and Lois. Jerry was born in Barachois, Quebec and graduated from Loyola University Chicago. He had a long career with the Canada Revenue Agency and spent many years as a Union of Taxation Employee officer. A man of fierce loyalty and strong opinions, Jerry opposed injustice wherever he saw it. He loved spending time in conversation and on his daily crossword puzzles. Jerry will be remembered for his compassion and lively sense of humour and will be sadly missed by his family and many friends and former colleagues. A gathering of family and friends to celebrate Jerry's life will be held at a future time. Donations in memory of Jerry may be made to Woodsworth College at the University of Toronto by contacting Barbara Track at 416-978-4197 or [email protected]
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 31 to Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.