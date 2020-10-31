JOSEPH HOWIESON March 25, 1927 - October 18, 2020 Peacefully at the Golden Plough Lodge, Cobourg, on Sunday, October 18, 2020, in his 94th year, ending his long journey with Alzheimer's Disease. Beloved husband of Janice Howieson (nee Frossell). Loving father of Joseph (Susan), Alix (Noel DoHarris), Iain (Susan), Andrew (Leeanne) and Angus (Wendy). Cherished grandfather of Jamie (Karen), David (Laura), Lindsay (Shyam Maharaj), Colin (Kyle), Joseph Cameron, Graeme (Lee), Ethan, Evan, Caileigh, Emma, Allison and Kirstyn. Dear great grandfather of six great grandchildren, Nathan, Selina, Tristan, Nolan, Lidia and Kelsey. Born in Edinburgh, Scotland, the second of six children for Joseph and Janet Howieson, Joe received his education at George Hariot's School; Edinburgh University (BSc Eng); and Cranfield Aeronautical College (MSc). He spent two "wasted" years of mandatory service in the army with the Royal Irish Hussars. Emigrating to Canada in 1951, Joe joined A.V. Roe to work on the design of the Iroquois engine to power the Avro Arrow. He was joined by his fiancé in 1952 and they were married in Toronto. In 1953 he joined Atomic Energy Canada Ltd. in Chalk River for five years, then back to Toronto in charge of fuel design. During this time he was fortunate to join other Commonwealth scientists on a tour of nuclear plants in the U.K., culminating with a visit to Balmoral Castle to lunch with the Queen and other members of the Royal Family. Joe became Senior Engineer for Canadian Westinghouse Nuclear Fuel Plant in Port Hope which then transferred to Hamilton where he developed welding and brazing processes for fuel rods. His career ended in Ottawa with the Federal Government as Advisor on nuclear waste disposal. At weekends, Joe built a cottage, played golf and swam, or curled in winter. Once retired to Cobourg, Ontario, life began in earnest. Energetic and adventurous he sailed the Atlantic as crew on a small yacht, joined an archeological dig in Peru followed by a hike up Machu Picchu. He planned a month round-the-world trip with his wife, including 6 week tour of New Zealand with a camper van. Now living in apple country it was natural to turn his attention to making cider, having imbibed and enjoyed it in his youth. "Scrumpie Cider" became the first hard cider outlet in Ontario. Joe and Jan travelled extensively, from the Canadian Arctic to South America, and Newfoundland to Victoria and the Galapagos Islands, Joe becoming the guide having read and absorbed destination details. At age 84, accompanied by his daughter and son-in-law he walked 150 km on the Camino de Santiago trail in Spain. Blessed with a deep bass voice Joe sang with many choirs and participated in musicals humming his way through life to the end. Our family want to express our most sincere gratitude to Joe's other family, the staff of the Golden Plough, particularly Blacklock Cottage, who have cared for Joe over the past three years and kept him safe and content. Always the gentleman and well liked, it was not always easy but they used humour and gentle persuasion to get him to follow instructions. A huge thank you. As per Joe's request some organs have been harvested and a family celebration of life has taken place followed by a 'green' burial in Union Cemetery, Cobourg, in a plot overlooking the golf course. If you wish to make a donation in memory of Joe please consider the Golden Plough Lodge or the Alzheimer Society. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com