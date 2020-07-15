You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Joseph Linhares de Sousa


1947 - 2020
JOSEPH LINHARES DE SOUSA 1947 - 2020 The family of Joseph Linhares de Sousa is deeply saddened to announce his sudden passing at home in Mississauga, Ontario, July 7, 2020. He was seventy-three years old. Born in Funchal, Madeira in 1947, Joseph immigrated to Canada in 1954 with his mother and sister to join his predeceased father José (1925-1996) in Toronto. He is survived by his loving mother, Conçeicao, younger sister, Maria, son, Christopher (Irene), daughter, Lisa, niece, Sarah, nephews Patrick and Daniel and grandson, Tomàs. Joseph grew up in Toronto's Cabbagetown neighbourhood and won many friends with his ebullient personality and undeniable charm. In scuffles as in spirited debates, Joseph gave as good as he got, or better. He worked in sales for most of his working career and very much enjoyed its challenges. Joseph bravely fought to overcome persistent mental and physical health challenges throughout his adult life. With the support of family and selfless care professionals, he was able to maintain a spirited independence until the very end. We commit his soul to God's grace, and pray for all those who are alone. There will be a private family funeral prayer service on a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a contribution be made to a charity of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 15 to July 19, 2020
