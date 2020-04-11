|
JOSEPH McKEOWN June 26, 1934 - April 6, 2020 Joe McKeown died peacefully in the company of his family at age 85. He is survived by his beloved wife Paddy, his children Dr. Claire Holloway (Phil) of Toronto and Dr. Martin McKeown (Janet) of Vancouver, and his grandchildren Diana, Robin, Aileen, Monica and Adam as well as his sister Joyce and many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Maureen. Joe was born in Waringstown, Northern Ireland to James McKeown and Edith Elliott. Initially of modest means, he worked on a farm while attending Lurgan College. He utilized his intellect and tenacity to secure scholarships at Queens University Belfast where he earned a BSc and MSc. An avid rugby player and accomplished cricketer, he played cricket for Waringstown and for Irish universities. He earned his pilot's licence and served in the Air Cadets. While at Queens he met the love of his life, Patricia (Paddy) McMaster, with whom he shared his life's adventures. They married in 1960 and moved to Plymouth, England where their children were born. In 1966, they emigrated to Canada via boat as Joe pursued a Ph.D. in Nuclear Physics at the University of Manitoba. Upon graduation, Joe and Paddy moved to Deep River, Ontario where he enjoyed a highly successful career with Atomic Energy of Canada Limited as a nuclear physicist at the Chalk River Nuclear Laboratories and later as scientific director of the Accelerator Business Unit in Kanata. Joe made numerous contributions to the fields of accelerator and particle physics through his many publications, patents, mentorship and advisory roles on expert panels including the International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna. He was an essential contributor to the IMPELA Electron Beam Accelerator used in industry and the international HERA project in Hamburg. In recognition of his accomplishments, he was awarded the W. B. Lewis medal by the Canadian Nuclear Society in 1992. He retired in 1997. After his retirement, Joe took immense pride in the successes of his children and grandchildren, following their accomplishments and challenges closely. Joe and Paddy share a lifetime of cherished connections with family and friends. Although they left England in 1966 with determination to become proud Canadians, they maintained very close and regular connections with their siblings and their descendants, initially by letter and in person, then by email and in recent years over social media. They treasured their longtime friends from Deep River and their numerous friends in Kanata, where Joe particularly enjoyed Mens' night at Kanata Golf Club. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life is planned for a later date. At the request of the family, no flowers please. Donations may be made in Joe's honour to the Division of Vascular Surgery, Ottawa Hospital Foundation. Condolences, tributes and donations may be made at www.tubmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 11 to Apr. 15, 2020