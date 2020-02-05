|
DR. JOSEPH MICHAEL DOOLEY It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of Dr. Joseph Michael Dooley MB, BCh, BAO, FRCPC. Joe passed away peacefully surrounded by his devoted family after a heartbreaking and brief illness, on February 1, 2020, at the Victoria General Hospital in Halifax. Born in Dublin, Ireland on October 8, 1950, he was predeceased by his parents Pierce and Helen Dooley (née Quinn) and his infant daughter Fiona. Joe is survived by his loving wife Elizabeth (née McCarthy), his adoring children Conor (Diana), Jessica (Jim) and Garrett (Ashley), grandchildren Liam, Sophia and Aidan, who were the joys of his life, his sister and brother Patricia (Larry) and Paul (Valerie), along with his nieces, nephews and extended family to whom he brought great delight. Joe grew up in Dublin where he attended Belvedere College. Joe and Elizabeth met on New Year's Eve fifty years ago, December 31, 1969, and were married on December 18, 1974 while Joe was attending University College Dublin where he graduated with a medical degree in 1975. After graduation, a happy turn of fate brought Joe and Elizabeth to Toronto in 1976 where he completed his residency in Pediatric Neurology at the Hospital for Sick Children. Following a year as a research fellow at the Montreal General Hospital Research Institute, Joe and Elizabeth settled their young family in Halifax in 1982 where he practiced as a Pediatric Neurologist at the Izaak Walton Killam Hospital for Children (the IWK Health Centre) and taught at the medical school at Dalhousie University for 37 years, until his retirement. Joe was the head of the Division of Pediatric Neurology at the IWK Health Centre for more than 15 years. He truly cared for and loved seeing the many children in his practice and took immense satisfaction in helping infants and children from all over the Maritimes. Joe will be remembered for his warmth, quick wit, wonderful humour and his entertaining storytelling. He was a man of many talents. A natural athlete, he played rugby and soccer competitively throughout his school years and continued playing soccer for many years after. In later years, as his children grew up, he was able to spend more time with friends and family playing golf, another game he loved. Joe was a talented and enthusiastic musician and spent many happy evenings rehearsing and performing with his band, Dicey Reilly. Joe will be dearly missed by his loving family, friends and colleagues. Our family would like to thank the dedicated doctors and nurses who cared for Joe over his last difficult month, including the Cardiovascular Surgery and Oncology teams at the New Halifax Infirmary and the caring staff on the Palliative Care ward at the Victoria General Hospital. A visitation will be held at JA Snow Funeral Home (339 Lacewood Dr., Halifax, NS) from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020. Please join us in a celebration of Joe's life at Ashburn Golf Club (3250 Joseph Howe Drive, Halifax, NS) at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020. For those who wish, and in lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Joe to the IWK Health Centre Foundation would be sincerely appreciated by Joe and his family.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9, 2020