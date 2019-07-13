You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph VIRUS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Paul VIRUS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Paul VIRUS Obituary
JOSEPH PAUL VIRUS P. Eng. Joe passed away peacefully at Trillium-Mississauga Hospital on July 9, 2019 at the age of 92. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Mary Kosters, and dear son, Eric. Joe is survived by his daughter, Ingrid (Manuel Costa), his grandchildren Paul, Kevin, and Caroline and his sister, Joan (Luke Neaven). Dear brother-in-law of Fred and Florence Kosters and John Malick. Joe enjoyed a rewarding career at Northern Telecom for over 35 years in Engineering and Marketing. His family will privately celebrate Joe's life. We have honoured his wishes for cremation and no funeral. Donations in memory of Joe to Trillium Health Partners would be gratefully appreciated. Many thanks to his long-time physicians Dr. Michael Gitterman, and Dr. George Wu, and to the compassionate nurses and doctors at Trillium who cared for Joe on his final day. 'When death comes for you, my dear let him take you like a candle flame that is taken from its wick by a gentle stir of wind smelling of lilac" -Irving Layton
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 13 to July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.