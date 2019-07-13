JOSEPH PAUL VIRUS P. Eng. Joe passed away peacefully at Trillium-Mississauga Hospital on July 9, 2019 at the age of 92. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Mary Kosters, and dear son, Eric. Joe is survived by his daughter, Ingrid (Manuel Costa), his grandchildren Paul, Kevin, and Caroline and his sister, Joan (Luke Neaven). Dear brother-in-law of Fred and Florence Kosters and John Malick. Joe enjoyed a rewarding career at Northern Telecom for over 35 years in Engineering and Marketing. His family will privately celebrate Joe's life. We have honoured his wishes for cremation and no funeral. Donations in memory of Joe to Trillium Health Partners would be gratefully appreciated. Many thanks to his long-time physicians Dr. Michael Gitterman, and Dr. George Wu, and to the compassionate nurses and doctors at Trillium who cared for Joe on his final day. 'When death comes for you, my dear let him take you like a candle flame that is taken from its wick by a gentle stir of wind smelling of lilac" -Irving Layton Published in The Globe and Mail from July 13 to July 17, 2019