You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

1/1
Joseph POTTS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JOSEPH COLIN POTTS October 25, 1954 - October 9, 2020 Joseph Colin Potts, born October 25, 1954, eldest son of Joseph and Dawn Potts, father of Trevor and Joanna. Joe died suddenly after initial treatment for a Lymphoma cancer that took away his breath - 16 days short of his 66th birthday. He is predeceased by sons Gavin and Jason. He is also predeceased by his father and his youngest brother Bruce, and mourned by his mother and siblings, Roberta, Arthur, Richard, Diana and Gordon, and the mother of his children Christie. JC, as he was sometimes known, is also fondly remembered by his great friends, Peter, Mark and Paul. Joe was a modern day Peter Pan. He loved to engage with younger people, and was well know to all his kids' friends as a Dungeon Dragon Master and a Boy Scout Leader. In his professional life he was a carpenter and contractor, and his love of The Knights of the Round Table was reflected in his company name, Merlin Contracting, and its slogan 'Your Home is Your Castle.' Joe invented The Order of The Dragon, an honorary title accompanied by a silver dragon lapel pin that he bestowed on his best friends, immediate family and others whose engagement with him made him happy. Joe lived large and his loyalty and love for his kids, family and friends was unwavering. He was resilient in life, rebounded repeatedly from difficult challenges and in pursuing his Holy Grail, he sought to be loved in return, respected and appreciated for who he was. Joe has now entered Avalon where we know he is amongst his peers and at peace. We all will miss his enthusiasm, love of life and most of all his love. A service of remembrance will be held at a later date when we can all gather together. Messages of condolences, pictures and memories are very much appreciated by all the family and can be posted to his memorial web page at www.ecofuneral.ca. Donations in Joe's honour are welcome to StreetHealth, or the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation for Lymphoma, via his web page.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 15 to Oct. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved