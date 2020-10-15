Joseph POTTS

JOSEPH COLIN POTTS October 25, 1954 - October 9, 2020 Joseph Colin Potts, born October 25, 1954, eldest son of Joseph and Dawn Potts, father of Trevor and Joanna. Joe died suddenly after initial treatment for a Lymphoma cancer that took away his breath - 16 days short of his 66th birthday. He is predeceased by sons Gavin and Jason. He is also predeceased by his father and his youngest brother Bruce, and mourned by his mother and siblings, Roberta, Arthur, Richard, Diana and Gordon, and the mother of his children Christie. JC, as he was sometimes known, is also fondly remembered by his great friends, Peter, Mark and Paul. Joe was a modern day Peter Pan. He loved to engage with younger people, and was well know to all his kids' friends as a Dungeon Dragon Master and a Boy Scout Leader. In his professional life he was a carpenter and contractor, and his love of The Knights of the Round Table was reflected in his company name, Merlin Contracting, and its slogan 'Your Home is Your Castle.' Joe invented The Order of The Dragon, an honorary title accompanied by a silver dragon lapel pin that he bestowed on his best friends, immediate family and others whose engagement with him made him happy. Joe lived large and his loyalty and love for his kids, family and friends was unwavering. He was resilient in life, rebounded repeatedly from difficult challenges and in pursuing his Holy Grail, he sought to be loved in return, respected and appreciated for who he was. Joe has now entered Avalon where we know he is amongst his peers and at peace. We all will miss his enthusiasm, love of life and most of all his love. A service of remembrance will be held at a later date when we can all gather together. Messages of condolences, pictures and memories are very much appreciated by all the family and can be posted to his memorial web page at www.ecofuneral.ca
. Donations in Joe's honour are welcome to StreetHealth, or the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation for Lymphoma, via his web page.