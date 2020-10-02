Joseph SWAN

JOSEPH SWANLived as fully and completely as any of us could ever hope, right up until his passing in his home September 27, 2020. Joe brought out the good in all who encountered him - often singing and joking around. The longer you knew him, the more you were glad you had met him. Joe was the loyal defender and advocate of all his children and grandchildren. But first and always he loved Avanthia, to whom he was married for over 60 years. She died in his tender care in 2018. Kindest thanks to his close friends and neighbours in Duncan who so often lent a helping hand and warm-hearted company, especially in the few years since Avanthia's passing. After a successful career in publishing he and Avanthia retired to the west coast and enjoyed travelling and renovating several homes. They worked together to make each home gracious and beautiful. He leaves behind friends and extended family in Medicine Hat and Toronto, no complaints, his three children Michael, Joan and Susan, those who married into his little kingdom - Joan's husband Gerard and Michael's wife Yone - his grandchildren Katie, Shaun, Colm and Gabriella, his brothers Patrick and David and their children Mark, Brian, Kevin and Cathy. His first great granddaughter Sarah was born the day after he died. We shall not live again as we lived in his love. Joe planted many trees, leaving a legacy of dogwoods, horse chestnuts, maples, and cedars. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Tree Canada. Online condolences can be offered at www.sandsduncan.ca