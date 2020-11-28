You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

Dr. Joseph William FOSTER
DR. JOSEPH WILLIAM FOSTER Beloved husband of Nancy Foster (née Pilsworth), Joe passed away suddenly on November 15, 2020 at age 65. A native and lifelong Torontonian, Joe loved to work with his hands. A graduate of the University of Toronto, he spent nearly 40 years practicing dentistry in Etobicoke where he was known for his honesty and quality of work. He also returned to his alma mater as a part-time Instructor in Dentistry. An avid hobby wood- and metal-worker, Joe was known to say he could build or fix anything, a fact manifested through the prodigious number and variety of projects he completed in his spare time. Wooden boats, steam engines, airplanes (his home-built Osprey II, as well as many models), gas and jet engines, fine furniture, musical instruments, buildings and motorized vehicles were expertly created, maintained and restored by Joe. Always willing to share his skills and knowledge with others, Joe was a member of the Toronto Society of Model Engineers, Richmond Hill Live Steamers and the Recreational Aircraft Association - Toronto. He was a dedicated volunteer at the Ontario Steam Heritage Museum and at the Canadian Air and Space Museum, where he was a team leader on the full-size Avro Arrow replica project. He shared his passion with his sons, too, teaching and collaborating on myriad projects. Joe also loved the wilderness. Canoe trips and summer weekends at his cottage in Haliburton with his family were treasured pastimes. Throughout these life experiences, practicing the Golden Rule was always uppermost in Joe's mind. He will be dearly missed by his wife of 42 years, Nancy; sons Matthew (Adabel), Scott (Beth) and Kent; grandchildren Cameron and Samantha; his siblings, Mary, Alice, Courtney (deceased), Leslie (deceased) and their families; as well as many relatives and friends across Canada, the United States, and Mexico. A private virtual memorial service will be held for family and friends, with an in-person gathering to celebrate Joe's life at a later date when conditions allow. Please contact a family member for details.

Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2, 2020.
