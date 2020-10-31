JOSEPH WILLIAM LELLA On October 28, 2020, age 84. He is survived by his wife and best friend, Elisabeth; his children: Matthew Colemar and Cristina Alexandra, their spouses Fredrika Scarth and Rob Joanisse and grandchildren, Astrid and Francis Scarth-Lella, siblings Linda Lella and Chris Lella and wife, Patricia. Former president of American Osler Society and recipient of the 2019 Lifetime Achievement Award. He taught at McGill University 1965-1987 and is professor emeritus/King's University. His generosity, engaging spirit and creativity will be missed by many. Funeral services will be private. A memorial celebration will be arranged at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Friends of the Osler Library, McGill University would be appreciated: www.alumni.mcgill.ca/give/
?allocations=00680.