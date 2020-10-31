You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

Joseph William LELLA
JOSEPH WILLIAM LELLA On October 28, 2020, age 84. He is survived by his wife and best friend, Elisabeth; his children: Matthew Colemar and Cristina Alexandra, their spouses Fredrika Scarth and Rob Joanisse and grandchildren, Astrid and Francis Scarth-Lella, siblings Linda Lella and Chris Lella and wife, Patricia. Former president of American Osler Society and recipient of the 2019 Lifetime Achievement Award. He taught at McGill University 1965-1987 and is professor emeritus/King's University. His generosity, engaging spirit and creativity will be missed by many. Funeral services will be private. A memorial celebration will be arranged at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Friends of the Osler Library, McGill University would be appreciated: www.alumni.mcgill.ca/give/ ?allocations=00680.

Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 31 to Nov. 4, 2020.
