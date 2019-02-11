You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Morley Bedford Funeral Services
159 Eglinton Avenue West
Toronto, ON M4R 1A8
(416) 489-8733
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
THE CHURCH OF THE TRANSFIGURATION
111 Manor Road East
Toronto, ON
JOSEPHINE ANNIE ALEXANDER The family of Josephine Alexander announce her peaceful passing at home on February 7, 2019 in her 94th year. Beloved wife of the late Basil Alexander. Much loved mother of Gordon Alexander, Joan Boake (Kingdon) and John Alexander (Jill). Grandmother of Bryan and Alexander. The family wish to express their gratitude for all the support, care and compassion given by Dr. Stephen Ross and Josephine's caregivers, Ewa and Adelia. A member of The Church of the Transfiguration, Josephine was ever calm and serene in her faith. Most important in Josephine's life were family, friendship and her faith. A funeral service will be held at 11 o'clock on Wednesday, February 13th in The Church Of The Transfiguration, 111 Manor Road East, Toronto. A reception to follow.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 11 to Feb. 15, 2019
