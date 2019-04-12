Services Celebration of Life 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM Mississaugua Golf & Country Club 1725 Mississauga Road View Map Resources More Obituaries for Josephine BURNS Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Josephine Campbell BURNS

1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers JOSEPHINE CAMPBELL BURNS August 11, 1929 - April 9, 2019 Josephine (Joey) passed away peacefully, in her 90th year, with her family by her side. Joey leaves behind her loving husband of 65 years, Bruce Burns of Mississauga, Marten (Vanessa), Jane (David) and Trevor. Devoted and caring grandmother of Meghan, Jamie, Jason and Stefanie. Josephine was predeceased by her brother, Ken Campbell; and was proud Aunty Jo to Arlene, David and the late Larry Campbell. The family, grandchildren, relatives and friends all have fond memories of the summers and Joey's meals at Varasdin on McLean's Bay (Sparrow Lake). Joey and Bruce both met in their teens at Jarvis Collegiate where Joey excelled in languages, poetry and writing. Growing up in a musical household with ties to the Toronto Symphony Orchestra through her mother (Aglaia) and grandfather, (Luigi von Kunits), Joey was a 25-year member of the symphony's Women's Committee. Prior to raising her family, Joey was secretary at Mooredale House Community Centre, Rosedale. Josephine was a talented interior designer, writer, alpine skier (Craigleith Ski Club), cheerleader for all her children's and grandchildren's sports and arts activities, gardener, chef extraordinaire and a wonderful organizer and host to numerous social and fundraising events. In keeping with her wish, cremation has taken place with a private family service. Friends are invited to share a Celebration of Life for Josephine on Saturday, April 20th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mississaugua Golf & Country Club, 1725 Mississauga Road. Should you wish to honour Joey's memory, the family graciously appreciates donations in her name to the Toronto Symphony Orchestra at tso.ca (donation link at bottom of web page) or contact the TSO office directly at (416) 598-5311. Josephine wanted to share the many things that she cherished and that were important to her in her poem below: To my friends and family, A little farewell note from me, Josephine Campbell Burns The time has come for me to leave - Miss me, please, but do not grieve. There are many things to do and see That should remind you all of me. Light a candle - or a fire, Choose some flowers to admire - Perhaps my daisies in a vase, Then sit, and take the time to pause With fresh brewed coffee in your hand, And realize it is so grand To wake each morning to a day That's filled with things to do and say. Take a walk - Go on a hike, Enjoy the scenery on your bike. When winter comes ski downhill - I wish that I could do it still! Play good music - Read a book, And other's needs don't overlook! Take time to visit with your friends, And, if need be, to make amends. Enjoy a social glass of wine, And dining that is really fine. Go to a concert, or a play - A lovely way to end a day! All these things were dear to me - With family top priority! And so, I will miss all of you, But it is time to say "Adieu". Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 12 to Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries