|
|
JOSEPHINE MARY BREYFOGLE (née King) September 6, 1936 (St. Albans, United Kingdom) - December 21, 2019 (Cobourg, Canada) Predeceased by her husband, Peter, of 53 years; survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Nick and Jillian; grandsons, Charlie and Sam. Graduate of Roedean School (South Africa and U.K.) and University of London (Bedford College). Avid reader, world traveler, and lover of her many adored dogs. Tireless contributor to museums and world cultural heritage. Royal Ontario Museum: Trustee (Deputy Chair, Acting Chair), Department of Museum Volunteers (Board Member, President), Docent, ROMWalk, and initiator Gallery Interpreters Program. CFFM (National Director, Board Member), CMA, VCAM, the Glenbow Museum. Volunteer Service Awards from Ontario and Toronto. International Women's Association of Toronto. Devoted Sturgeon Pointer: Commodore, Director, and Archivist of the Sailing Club, 3-term Elected Municipal Councilor; Heritage Board member; Sturgeon Point Association. A celebration of her life will be held at her beloved cottage, Sturgeon Point, next summer. Donations in her memory may be sent to the Sturgeon Lake Sailing Club, the Royal Ontario Museum, or the Northumberland Hills Hospital. Condolences to maccoubrey.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 2 to Jan. 6, 2020