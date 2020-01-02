You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine BREYFOGLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine Mary BREYFOGLE


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Josephine Mary BREYFOGLE Obituary
JOSEPHINE MARY BREYFOGLE (née King) September 6, 1936 (St. Albans, United Kingdom) - December 21, 2019 (Cobourg, Canada) Predeceased by her husband, Peter, of 53 years; survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Nick and Jillian; grandsons, Charlie and Sam. Graduate of Roedean School (South Africa and U.K.) and University of London (Bedford College). Avid reader, world traveler, and lover of her many adored dogs. Tireless contributor to museums and world cultural heritage. Royal Ontario Museum: Trustee (Deputy Chair, Acting Chair), Department of Museum Volunteers (Board Member, President), Docent, ROMWalk, and initiator Gallery Interpreters Program. CFFM (National Director, Board Member), CMA, VCAM, the Glenbow Museum. Volunteer Service Awards from Ontario and Toronto. International Women's Association of Toronto. Devoted Sturgeon Pointer: Commodore, Director, and Archivist of the Sailing Club, 3-term Elected Municipal Councilor; Heritage Board member; Sturgeon Point Association. A celebration of her life will be held at her beloved cottage, Sturgeon Point, next summer. Donations in her memory may be sent to the Sturgeon Lake Sailing Club, the Royal Ontario Museum, or the Northumberland Hills Hospital. Condolences to maccoubrey.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 2 to Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Josephine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -