Mangan Funeral Home
332 Osborne Street
Beaverton, ON L0K 1A0
705-426-5777
Service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Anglican Church
383 Osborne St.
Beaverton, ON
View Map
Josephine Mary WILSON

Josephine Mary WILSON Obituary
JOSEPHINE MARY WILSON Passed away peacefully on May 6th, 2019 in her 97th year with her grandson by her side. Predeceased by her husband Donald Thomas Wilson in 2011. Lovingly remembered by her children Alice (Ab), Dawn, Tom (Judy), & Susan (Stewart). Josie will also be fondly remembered by her 7 grandchildren Christine (Jeff), Katherine (Patrick), Iain (Cheryl), Sarah (Andrew), Neal, Emily (Ed) & Ian. Josie was also blessed with 9 great grandchildren Lauren, Amelia, Josie, Olivia, Evelyn, Makayla, Maya, Simon and Kayden. She is survived by her sister Alice (Peter) and predeceased by brothers Marshall (May) and Peter (Audrey). She will be remembered by all her extended family & many friends for a host of great times but especially the cottage memories at Lake Simcoe. Josie spent many years volunteering at Christ Memorial Church Oshawa then St. Paul's Anglican in Beaverton, The Women's Institute, Beaverton Horticultural Society, Lakeview Manor Ladies Auxiliary and always lending a hand at community events. Special thanks to the caring and dedicated medical caregivers spearheaded by Dr. Frances McCordic and the wonderful compassionate staff at the Beaverton Lakeview Manor for the last 3 years. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Paul's Anglican Church or the charity of your choice. A service will be held June 1st at 11 a.m. at St. Paul's Anglican Church 383 Osborne St. Beaverton. Reception to follow at the church hall catered by the Anglican Church Women. Online condolences are welcome at www.manganfuneralhome.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 18 to May 22, 2019
