JOY ANDREWS On March 13, 2019 at North York General. Beloved wife of the late Raymond Andrews. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Rosalind and Neil Brown, David Andrews and Sandra Gemmell, Michael Andrews, and Ron Andrews. Dear sister and sister-in-law of Avraham and Naomi Almog, and Rachel Axelrod and the late Harry Axelrod. Devoted grandmother of Jordan and Lesley, Joshua, Elizabeth and Sean, Sean and Sophia, and Michelle. Thank you to Belinda, Nita, Tenten and Shirley for their wonderful care. Also a heartfelt thank you to the Staff at NYGH Emergency Department, for their compassionate care. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West, Toronto (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Interment in the Temple Sinai section of Pardes Shalom Cemetery. Shiva at 156 Renaissance Court, Thornhill. Memorial donations may be made to JFCS 416-638-7800 or Baycrest Foundation 416-785-2875.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 16 to Mar. 20, 2019
