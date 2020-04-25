|
JOY DURFEE CALKIN April 7, 1938 - April 21, 2020 Teacher - Mentor - Philanthropist It is with great sadness that the family of Joy Durfee Calkin announces her peaceful passing at home in Chester, NS, on April 21, following a five-year battle with cancer. Joy was born on April 7, 1938, in Wolfville, the daughter and second child of Garth and Rena Cox Calkin. Predeceased by her parents, she is survived by her siblings, G. Thomas Calkin (Judy Barnes) of Falmouth and R. Gail Fraser (Roderick) of Chester; nieces, Bunch and Suzi Fraser, both of Chester; nieces, Beth (Jeremy Wallace) and Jill (Michael Forbes); nephew, Brent Calkin ( Holly Birch); all of Vancouver. Joy spent her childhood years in Kentville, and became very involved in Girl Guides. It provided a foundation in leadership and community service that she built upon for the rest of her life. She never lost her love of camping and hiking nor the spirit of collaboration and loyalty. As a high school student at KCA Joy learned to communicate her passions and those of other students,' often through the student-run Saturday morning "King's County Academy Radio Talk Show." She grew up to be a tough competitor (softball, basketball, swimming), but was always a team player. Her drive to win and her ability to communicate with others were the foundation for her life's work in nursing, university administration, and business. Joy began her postsecondary education in nursing at the University of Toronto in 1956. Her fond memories of the Class of 1960, and lifelong friendships made there, remained throughout her life. She was President of her chapter of Delta Gamma when it was suspended by the US national organization for having pledged a young woman of colour. After being summoned to a meeting at Delta Gamma headquarters to explain this "irregular" decision, she returned to Toronto and happily reported that the suspension had been lifted. Her steadfast fight against discrimination of any kind remained with her. Following the U of T, Joy spent several years practicing her profession in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Scotland before moving to the US to teach and study at the University of Wisconsin (Madison) from 1966-1968 and 1970-1984. She received her MScN in 1968 and her PhD in 1980. As Professor in Health Sciences at UW Joy encouraged her students, to "shake up our ways of thinking and acting". Joy wanted to build health care systems from the patient out, starting with the patient experience, and using that observation to shape the system and the experience. Throughout her life, she used her professional education to that end on a policy level as well as a personal one. A former student pointed out that one of Joy's great strengths was her uncanny ability to make people feel better about themselves. That changed the power balance in ways that inspired so many of her students who aspire to emulate her. Joy's work over many years included pediatric nursing, quality assurance in health care, conflict resolution, and organizational structure and function. She consulted to businesses, universities, health care clinicians, and governments. Her work as a consultant in health care organizations would remain a constant throughout her career, both in Canada and the US. Joy returned to Canada when recruited by the University of Calgary to become Dean of the Faculty of Nursing in 1985. In 1989 she was named Associate Vice-President (Academic) and from 1990-1997 served as the University of Calgary's Vice-President (Academic) and Provost. During her tenure as one of the first women to hold the position of VP (Academic) in Canada, Dr Calkin earned the respect of her fellow VPs and was known for her efforts to work collaboratively with other universities. In 1993 Joy joined the Board of Directors of Edmonton's Muttart Foundation, serving two terms as its President, and was an active Director and Member at the time of her death. She also served on the board of Philanthropic Foundations Canada for six years. Joy left the University of Calgary in 1997 to become President and Chief Executive Officer of Extendicare, Inc. in Markham, Ontario. As CEO, Chairman, and Deputy Chairman, she worked in both Toronto and Milwaukee until her retirement in 2002, when she returned to Nova Scotia and settled in Chester. After retirement Joy became an advocate for improved health care on the South Shore and was appointed to the Board of South Shore Health. With her vast knowledge in healthcare and governance, she brought an increased sense of professionalism to the Board. She also served on several provincial Health-related boards during both the NDP and Liberal governments' terms in office and was a quiet behind-the-scenes mentor to senior leadership in government as they grappled with difficult decisions. She was an active participant locally; VOCTADA meetings, community breakfasts, political debates, town hall meetings to cultural events-music, art, theatre-and fundraisers of all kinds. Her desire to engage all communities through tireless communication and research, and her dogged energy, were key factors in bringing OHC from dream to reality. Joy's most significant contribution to Chester and the South Shore was her leadership in creating Our Health Centre located in Chester. Joy Calkin was the recipient of many honours during her lifetime, among them an honourary degree (DSc) from the University of New Brunswick, three teaching awards from UW Madison, Calgary's YWCA Woman of Distinction in Education award, the Governor's Integrity Award from the Calgary Downtown Rotary, and the Distinguished Alumna Award from the University of Toronto Faculty of Nursing. Joy was a student of life. She understood the importance of making change on a system level. She came to understand the power of observations to inform clinical practice. Joy was driven by curiosity and a desire to leave things better than she found them. Joy loved spending time with friends and family, all kinds of music (Anne Murray, Laura Smith, and bagpipes were favourites), and travel (Arizona, Norway, Scotland, France, Germany, and Greece). An excellent cook, she was known for creating fantastic soups, yet could never recreate them since there was no recipe, just "what I had around." Joy was happiest when she was helping others and her community. The family wishes to recognize and thank all the many supportive friends and caregivers throughout Joy's five-year battle with cancer. Dr. Maureen Andrea, Kim Geldart, The Victoria General Hospital staff, and in particular the ENT Oncology group, have been steadfast in their help and support. The Lodge That Gives was a home away from home for both Joy and her caregivers. The VON provided home care in both Chester and Halifax. The Earth Angels provided home care in Chester. Dr Debra Gowan (Palliative Care) was instrumental in making Joy's final days peaceful and comfortable. We also wish to thank in particular Jean Espenshade, Terri Harvath, Wendy Sheppard and Lynn Penrod for their compassionate care of their nursing colleague and dear friend. Donations in Joy's memory may be made to Our Health Centre, [email protected] , your local SPCA, or a charity of your choice. Since we cannot gather at this time to celebrate Joy's life, take a moment, wherever you are, to do a kind deed for someone in her honour. Cremation has taken place under the direction of Davis Funeral Home, Chester, NS. Online memories and condolences can be contributed at www.davisfuneralhome.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 25 to Apr. 29, 2020