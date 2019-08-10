|
JOY SALMON MOON Born in Welland January 28, 1938. Peacefully died early Sunday, August 4, 2019 at the Algonquin Grace Hospice. Joy was predeceased by her husband Andrew in 1992. Survived by her son, Jonathan; daughter, Alina; and beloved grandson, Andrew. She will be missed by her brother, Alan Salmon; sister, Sam Ion; nieces, nephew and many good friends. Joy loved her early work as a children's book editor at Oxford University Press. She was influential in getting car seat legislation approved in the early 1970's, and was a devoted long distance track coach for many years, forming many lifelong friendships and founding the Tom Longboat Club, whose initials held great meaning for her...TLC. Her retirement was spent at Lake of Bays writing, reading and doing genealogy research. Cremation has occurred and a memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced. Donations to the Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary would be appreciated. Messages of condolences can be left at www.billingsleyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 10 to Aug. 14, 2019