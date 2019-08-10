You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Billingsley Funeral Home
430 Ravenscliffe Road
Huntsville, ON P1H 1L7
(705) 789-8982
Resources
More Obituaries for Joy MOON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joy Salmon MOON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joy Salmon MOON Obituary
JOY SALMON MOON Born in Welland January 28, 1938. Peacefully died early Sunday, August 4, 2019 at the Algonquin Grace Hospice. Joy was predeceased by her husband Andrew in 1992. Survived by her son, Jonathan; daughter, Alina; and beloved grandson, Andrew. She will be missed by her brother, Alan Salmon; sister, Sam Ion; nieces, nephew and many good friends. Joy loved her early work as a children's book editor at Oxford University Press. She was influential in getting car seat legislation approved in the early 1970's, and was a devoted long distance track coach for many years, forming many lifelong friendships and founding the Tom Longboat Club, whose initials held great meaning for her...TLC. Her retirement was spent at Lake of Bays writing, reading and doing genealogy research. Cremation has occurred and a memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced. Donations to the Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary would be appreciated. Messages of condolences can be left at www.billingsleyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 10 to Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now