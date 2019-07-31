|
JOYCE ALEXANDER It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our dearly loved mother, Joyce Alexander on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at the age of 81. Joyce ("Joy") passed away just as the sun was rising over the Kamloops B.C. hillside and the birds were starting to sing. She was surrounded by her loving children who will miss her dearly. Joy will be best remembered for her great love of family, and her love of all creatures great and small. Her Grandchildren spent endless summer hours playing in Nanny's pool, enjoying her delicious baking, and joining her for daily dog walks. Joy had a dog by her side all her life, providing her with much love, laughter and companionship. The spiders, squirrels and crows have also lost a dear friend. Joyce was born and raised in Winnipeg, Manitoba. This is also where she learned to love a good prairie wind; a love that remained all her life. She trained to be a Registered Nurse at the St. Boniface Hospital and worked several years there before meeting the love of her life, Bill Alexander, on a blind date. They married in August 1961 and remained happily together for 37 years. Their married life took Joy from Winnipeg to Vancouver, Mississauga, Minneapolis, New Liskeard, and Burlington. When Joy was widowed at age 60 she moved to Kamloops, where she and Bill had planned to retire, and resided there for the last 20 years. Joy always kept in contact with her family and small, close circle of friends, no matter how near or far they lived apart. Joyce is predeceased by her husband, Charles William ("Bill") Alexander; and survived by her three children, Duncan (Rosanna) Alexander, Nancy (Russell)Barnes and Donna (Rob) Brooks; her eight grandchildren, Elizabeth, Alex, Madeline, Cameron, Laura, Katie, Ryan and Becky; sister, Donna (Gordon) Graham; and brother, Dan (Edna) Barlow. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 7 in Kamloops B.C. Please R.S.V.P Nancy Barnes ([email protected]), with details to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Terry Fox Foundation (www.terryfox.org) Arrangements entrusted to Alternatives Funeral & Cremation Services 250-554-2324. Condolences may be expressed to the family from www.myalternatives.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 31 to Aug. 4, 2019