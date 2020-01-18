|
JOYCE ELIZABETH MCLAUCHLAN (née Forsythe) 1925 -2019 Fort Garry Wife, Mother, Aunt and Friend. A long-time resident of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Joy McLauchlan died peacefully in Ottawa on October 21st, 2019 with her daughter Alix at her side. She is survived by daughters, Patricia (Ron), Laura Jane (Ray) and Alix (Ben), as well as six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Joy loved to celebrate life. She was raised in Fort Garry and was predeceased by parents, Adrian and Laura Forsythe and her two brothers, James and Kenneth Forsythe. The Forsythe family loved badminton, tennis, and golf at the Wildwood Club. Whatever the game Joy played to win. Her early ambition was to become A Registered Nurse and immediately following WWII she wanted to sail to Europe with her friend Phil. Joy gave up these dreams in order to wed. She married her teenage 'friend' Jack McLauchlan in June 1947 after having written to him as a young RCAF officer and German Prisoner of War. Their three daughters were born in Winnipeg, Portage la Prairie, and Brandon. Jack was promoted in the Manitoba Telephone System and transferred back to Winnipeg in 1969. The family cottage near Kenora, built in the 30s by Joy's parents, was a great gathering place for extended family. After returning to Winnipeg Mom became a volunteer at the Victoria Hospital feeding patients and helping out on the wards. She made many new friends and she kept many old ones. She also became an enthusiastic member of the Winnipeg Art Gallery Study Group. She particularly loved an overseas art study trip to Italy, and with dear friends Sylvia and Iris, gleefully toasting their husbands back home. Joy moved to Ottawa in her twilight years. She lived in the Villagia in the Glebe Retirement Residence for the better part of a decade. Old age was difficult for Mom to accept but she rarely complained. She had pluck. The congregation of St. Matthew's Anglican Church in the Glebe welcomed her and saw that, due to her hearing, she was given a front-row seat every Sunday. Parishioner Ian provided drives to and from Church. Father Gregor Sneddon was a help to all of us over the last months of Mom's life. He provided merciful and wise council. The staff at Villagia helped her to maintain independence. She particularly loved "Headlines," a review of the day's news by a former Rhodes Scholar, and lectures on Canadian writers by Professor Gnarowski. She loved it when her daughters accompanied her. Her oldest daughter, Paddy, was vigilant in her care, and wanted no recognition for a very long labour of love. Many of Joy's friends are no longer with us or, as Mom would say - as a euphemism for death - have "moved away." Some old friends are still living in Manitoba. Mom often spoke to her daughters of her nephews and nieces, and her grandchildren were never far from her thoughts. She used to say that she stood for family. And she did. In the spring, Joy McLauchlan's ashes will be placed in the Family Plot alongside her husband, Jack, in St. John's Anglican Cemetery by the Red River. A Western Canadian. Our Mother, Our Joy: Home at last.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 18 to Jan. 22, 2020