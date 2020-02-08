|
JOYCE ELLEN POPPER It is with deep sorrow we announce the passing of Joyce Ellen Popper. She left us peacefully on February 5, 2020, at St. Paul's Hospital in Vancouver, B.C. Born August 6, 1925, in London, England, Joyce lived a full and happy life. She was a devoted and loving partner to Abbey Popper, her husband of 62 years, and 'Best Mum in the world' to daughter, Nicole Popper and son-in-law John Kidd. Survived by her sisters-in-law, Maria Ault, Birgitt Beesley, and Gwen Moon. Predeceased by her brother, John Moon; her brothers-in-law, Mike Beesley, Charles Ault and John Popper; and her sister-in-law, Muriel Popper. 'Auntie Joyce' will be greatly missed by her loving family, nieces and nephews: in Canada, Michele and Trevor MacHattie, Philip Beesley and Anne Paxton-Beesley, Andy and Gillian Beesley, Paul and Susan Beesley, Michael and Sherri Beesley, In Australia: John Popper and Sherene Devanesen, Annie Kenton. In England, Richard Moon, Nicholas and Stella Moon, Lynda O'Connor and (predeceased) Tommy O'Connor, Alan Agate, Richard Moon, Nicholas and Stella Moon. Joyce and Abbey were active members of the Toronto Lawn Tennis Club. They were passionate about the game and relished their close-knit community of friends there for over 40 years. Joyce retired after operating a tennis and ski store in Toronto, Sporthaus, for 25 years. Her dedicated staff cherished her, as she did them. After Abbey's retirement in 1995, they moved to join Nicole in British Columbia. Joyce will always be remembered for her kind and fun-loving spirit, tenacity for life, dedication and loyalty to family and friends, and indomitable positive nature. That spirit carried her through the loss of her dear Abbey (2008). Joyce's family is immensely grateful to her community of friends and caregivers at Haro Park Centre, where she was a resident for the past four years, and to St. Paul's Hospital, where she rested in these last days. No funeral service will be held. In memoriam, you may make a donation to the charity of their choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 8 to Feb. 12, 2020