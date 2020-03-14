|
|
JOYCE HENDRIKS (née O'Neil) August 16, 1927 - March 4, 2020 Born in Toronto, Ontario to parents William James O'Neil and Veronica O'Neil (nee Campbell), Joyce was raised in that depression-era generation that emerged with so much fortitude and stoicism. She came of age in a time when many Canadian men were off at war, leaving unprecedented opportunities for women in business, which she seized and made the most of. She worked her way up through clerk roles, always increasing her skills to become more relevant and indispensable to the companies she worked for. In 1956, she married her husband Antoneus Mattheus Hendriks (Ton). He was an immigrant from the Netherlands, also having grown up through World War II. They moved to Windsor, Ontario and started a family, eventually having five children. Joyce made the clear decision to leave work and be a full-time mom for her children. Putting her children, and later her grandchildren, first was always central to Joyce's life decisions. The family moved to Vancouver in 1968 to seek new opportunities, travelling and camping across Canada in a station wagon and a tent trailer. Upon arriving, Joyce and Ton set up an engraving business out of the basement of their house. Two years after arriving in BC, Ton became ill with pancreatic cancer. He died in 1970 at age 42, leaving Joyce to raise five children aged 4 to 13. She returned to her professional career, initially working in bookkeeping while simultaneously studying for her Certified General Accountant's designation. In 1974, Joyce took her five children to Europe for a two-month vacation. It was an opportunity to have her children connect with their Dutch relatives and to see many other parts of Europe. For a single mother to undertake such a journey in that time was largely unheard of and the family experienced many adventures that influenced the children's future lives, seeing many of them travelling and living abroad as adults. Raising children as a single working mother presented Joyce with plenty of challenges but she stayed the course, always doing her best to provide and always making decisions based on her values. As her children grew older and more independent, she became very successful in business. She was invited to leave the Vancouver accounting firm she was working in and join Clark Freightways (then Clark Reefer Lines) a leading BC company in the overland freight industry. She was recruited as financial controller. During her years at Clark's she established a strong legacy in that industry, eventually becoming Chief Financial Officer, and later Chief Executive Officer. Working and succeeding in the male dominated industry of overland freight, Joyce was exemplary as a woman pioneering in business. She conducted herself with grace and dignity and built many strong relationships. She also sat on the board of the Certified General Accountants association. She was a mentor to many younger people in business. It was also during these years that she was able to shine as a grandmother to her ten grandchildren. Always the strong matriarch, she took a stand for family and believed that family was a valuable foundation worth preserving and maintaining. She was a champion for working things out so that family could remain intact. She was always kind and fair to the spouses and ex spouses of all her children, and always looked for opportunities to include everyone. To her children and grandchildren, she instilled the values of dignity, self respect and kindness. Also, she lived the example that one is not required to subjugate themselves to others of any station in life, nor to suffer fools gladly. While she entertained a great sense of humour, she could shut down any blowhard, be it a man or woman, with a withering look or a few choice words. In her last years she was affected by Alzheimer's disease and dementia, but she never lost her caring for family nor her dry sarcastic wit, with which she delighted the staff of her care home. "Joyce is feisty," they would say. Joyce Hendriks will forever be loved and missed by many. She was predeceased by siblings Lois, Paul, Pat, Earl and June. She is survived by her sister Geraldine, her children Rita, Theresa, Bruce, Peter and Paul, and by her grandchildren Katie, Aden, Juliana, Spencer, Lauren, Neale, Lyle, Brock, Leo and Emily. Celebration of Life will be held Sunday April 5th, 1:00 to 5:00 p.m., at the Vancouver Golf Club, 771 Austin Ave, Coquitlam, BC. In lieu of flowers please visit onemoretimecharity.com/donate/
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 14 to Mar. 18, 2020