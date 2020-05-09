|
|
JOYCE INEZ DAVIDSON-SUSSKIND Peacefully, at Meighen Manor in Toronto, Ontario, on Thursday, May 7, 2020, as a result of complications of COVID-19. Joyce is survived by her loving daughters, Shelley Stallworth, Samantha Mannion (Noel), Constance Christopher (Nicholas), her brother Brian Brock (Jane), eight grandchildren, Eric Andreas, Regan Deering (Brian), Shannon Hesse (Andrew), Peter Thompson, Erin Mannion, Christopher Mannion, James Mannion, Emily Mannion and eight great-grandchildren. Joyce was born in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan in 1931 and is predeceased by her sister Constance Smye, and her brother Jerry Brock. She had a long and brilliant career in television, hosting the popular talk show "Tabloid," "The Joyce Davidson Show" and "Authors" in Canada; and working in the U.S.A. on a number of prominent programs. These included "The Today Show" with David Garroway, "PM East/PM West" with Mike Wallace, as well as "The Jack Benny Show," "The George Gobel Show" and the "Mike Wallace Show." She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. The family are grateful to the kind and caring staff at Meighen Manor. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Daily Bread Food Bank. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com. Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel 416-487-4523
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 9 to May 13, 2020