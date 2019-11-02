|
JOYCE MACPHERSON March 12, 1930 - October 21, 2019 The family sadly announces the passing of a special wife, mother, grandmother, great- grandmother, and friend to many, who died shortly after a car accident in Thunder Bay. Loving wife of the late Dr. Ronald Macpherson. Dearly loved mother of Dr. Margaret Macpherson of Toronto (Bill Woroshyl), Niall (Jan), Isabel VanRamshorst (Henry). Grandmother of Terrence Tavares (Jen) and Sarah Duce (Dan). Great-grandmother of Carson, Brayden, Brodie, and Brooklyn, in all of whom she delighted. Former French teacher in Saint John, NB, and Thunder Bay. At 89, Mum was healthy, happy, independent, and thoroughly enjoying life. We are grief-stricken to lose her too soon. The family is deeply grateful to Dr. Davenport for his kindness and compassion. Service at Trinity United Church, November 9th at 11 a.m. Flowers gratefully declined. If friends so wish, donations to Trinity United Church Memorial Fund or to the charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 2 to Nov. 6, 2019