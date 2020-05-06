|
|
JOYCE (Enid) MAEDEL JOHNSTON Born May 6, 1936 Joyce Johnston of Toronto, Ontario, passed away on April 30, 2020 at the age of 83 after a valiant battle with cancer. Joyce is predeceased by her husband, Eric H. Johnston, parents, Kathleen and The Honourable William Maedel and sister Carol McKinley (late Donald). Joyce is survived by her two children Julia (Edward Burtynsky) and Paul (Paul O'Brien), her sister Andrea Paturel (Brian Barker, late Yvan), many nieces and nephews and their children as well as many friends. Joyce grew up in the small town of Fergus, Ontario. She moved to Toronto with great excitement, to begin her career in the advertising world. Starting in the mailroom at Manulife, Joyce went on to Media Roles at McConnell Eastman and McCann Erickson (now McCann) and completed her time as Media Supervisor at Spitzer, Mills and Bates, later acquired by Saatchi & Saatchi. While raising her children, Joyce volunteered extensively and dedicated her time and strong attention for detail to the Parents' Association of the Toronto French School, the Eglinton Equestrian Club, the Royal Winter Fair and as a Director of the Toronto Cotillion. Joyce also supported the important work of the Canadian Psychiatric Awareness Committee, was proud of her time as Convenor of the Speaker's Committee at the Granite Club and cherished her role as a Director of the Toronto Hunt Club. Joyce was an exceptionally proud Torontonian - "the best city in the world," she would say - but had the good fortune to travel extensively, especially when her husband was appointed to the international committee of his firm, Clarkson Gordon (later Ernst & Young). Joyce was instrumental to her husband's time on the committee, organizing the group's extensive social activities while abroad. Joyce had a great love for opera and was a member of the President's Council of the Canadian Opera Company. She also enjoyed the Toronto Symphony Orchestra for many years. Joyce had the privilege to conclude her very happy life of her own will, by the grace of the doctors and nurses committed to MAID in Canada. A special thank you is extended to Dr. Joshua Tepper of North York General Hospital for his support of Joyce and the family in this regard. Joyce would also like to thank her long-time physician Dr. Mary Ann Pubben for her dedicated care over the years, and to Dr. Peter Stotland, also of North York General, for his skill and compassion. At Joyce's request there will be no visitation nor Memorial Service. Cremation and interment will occur at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Toronto. In honour of Joyce's well-lived life and her late husband Eric's role as a founder and past Chairman, memorial contributions to the North York General Hospital (416-756-6944) would be warmly appreciated. I am a part of all that I have met; Yet all experience is an arch wherethrough Gleams that untravelled world, whose margin fades For ever and for ever when I move. How dull it is to pause, to make an end, To rust unburnished, not to shine in use! - Alfred, Lord Tennyson
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 6 to May 10, 2020