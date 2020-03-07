You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Joyce Marilyn HOWARTH

JOYCE MARILYN HOWARTH née Telfer December 1, 1930 - February 27, 2020 Joyce was predeceased by her beloved husband Jim, parents, Ernest 'Pop' and Jeanne Telfer and her sister Margaret. She is survived by her children: Laura of Ottawa, Bob (Barbie Hickey) of Barrie and Gordon (Anne) of Hamilton. Jo was a special Grandmother to Jamie, Erika (Brad Brisson), Megan (Jack Woodward) and Kiera and Great-Grandmother to Emmett, Theodore and Silas. Cremation has taken place and in the spring a private family service will be held so 'Jo and Jim' will be interred together. Mom died peacefully thinking of her wonderful life, including her many years in Toronto, extra special summers at Honey Harbour whilst she and Jim constantly enjoyed and celebrated life with family and many friends. A special thank you to the staff at St. Peter's at Chedoke and Tansley Woods Retirement Home, who made the last years of Mom's life meaningful. For those who wish, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 7 to Mar. 11, 2020
