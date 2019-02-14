JOYCE MILLER (née Rosenstein) Joyce Miller (née Rosenstein) passed away peacefully at Ottawa Civic Hospital in her 87th year. Joyce was predeceased by Farrand, her beloved husband of 60 years. Daughter of the late Louis and Ann Rosenstein of Montreal. Sister of Felice Caron (Issie deceased) of Montreal and Lorna Rosenstein (Sheila) of Toronto. She will be deeply missed by her 4 children Jack (C.J.) of Belleville, Howard (Suzanne) of Barrie, Burl of Ottawa and Robin Tugender (Harry) of London. She is adored by her 5 grandchildren Leslie (Jared), Andrea, Nathan, (Natalie), Erika (Devin) and Jeffrey and 2 great- grandchildren Courtney and Mason. Joyce and Farrand moved to Ottawa from Cornwall in 2009. She dedicated her life to improve the lives of others. A tireless volunteer for dozens of organizations including the Canadian National Institute for the Blind, the Heart and Stroke Foundation, the Canadian Cancer Society, the Multiple Sclerosis Society, Meals on Wheels and The Red Hat society. Often referred to as an unsung hero and a good samaritan, Joyce was named Cornwall's Citizen of the Year in 1996. She loved her family, friends and a good game of Bridge. God blessed the world with Joyce and has now taken her back. Funeral Service will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Jewish Memorial Chapel, 1771 Cuba Avenue, in Ottawa. Interment will follow at Beth-el Cemetery in Ingleside, Ontario. The family will sit Shiva on Saturday, February 16th, from 7 - 9 p.m. and Sunday, February 17th, from 1 - 4 and 7 - 9 p.m. at Hillel Lodge, 10 Nadolny Sachs Private, Ottawa. Condolences / Tributes / DonationsHulse, Playfair & McGarrywww.hpmcgarry.ca 613-233- 1143 Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 14 to Feb. 18, 2019