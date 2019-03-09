JOYCE SHIRLEY SCOTT (Attwood) Passed away unexpectedly on March 1, 2019, in her 90th year, with her three daughters by her side. Born in Toronto on September 18, 1929, Joyce grew up in the depression but, from the beginning, always showed strength and resilience. She was a survivor. She married in 1959 and settled in North Toronto. Joyce devoted her life to ensuring that her daughters received a better upbringing than she had been given. She was smart, always impressing those around her with the breadth of her knowledge and wisdom. A long-time member of the Granite Club and Ladies Golf Club, Joyce loved golf, the Florida sun, and fine dining. But more than anything she loved spending time with her family - her daughters, Janet, Elizabeth (John), and Christina (Paul) - and her grandchildren, Kenneth, Catherine, Lindsay, Lucas, Rose, Georgia, and Walter. She also enjoyed the companionship of Ian over the last few years and together they shared many laughs. Much loved by the late Gib Bauman and by dear friends Marsha (Aubrey) and Valerie (Brian), who were like daughters to her, and by her close friend of 70 years, Nancy. Although faced with a number of health challenges over the past few years, Joyce fought through them with a toughness and tenacity that belied her stature. She never lost her quick wit, youthful spirit and, sometimes mischievous, sense of humour. She will be greatly missed. A public celebration of Joyce's life will be held on April 17, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Granite Club, 2350 Bayview Avenue, Toronto. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart and Stroke Society and the would be appreciated. Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 9 to Mar. 13, 2019