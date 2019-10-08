|
JOYCE SYMINGTON JONES (née Wilson) Joyce died peacefully surrounded by family in Ottawa, Ontario on October 2, 2019. Joyce was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba on December 16, 1922. She was the second of three daughters born to John (Jack) Wilson and Florence Scholfield. She outlived much loved sisters, Lorraine Fowler and Gail Tough. Joyce grew up in Winnipeg and attended the University of Manitoba graduating with her M.Sc. specializing in bacteriology. Upon graduation, she relocated to Montreal where she worked in a laboratory exploring the polio-Salk vaccine. While attending university, she met her future husband, Len Jones. Joyce and Len were married 55 years until his death in 2002. Their happy marriage included many moves across Canada and allowed Joyce to explore many different provinces and regions of our country. Joyce enjoyed many pursuits including, but not limited to, bridge, gardening, horseback riding, mandarin lessons, political debate, and reading. She will be greatly missed by her devoted family, Jeffrey (Linda 2016), Jocelyn, Duncan and Francine, David, and Susanne and Richard. Also survived by many grandchildren and great- grandchildren. Joyce was independent to the very end and lived and died on her own terms. A gathering will take place to celebrate Joyce's long and active life at a later date.
