JOYCE VIVIAN SAFRATA (née Stark) June 11, 1931 - May 17, 2019 Died peacefully surrounded by her sons and daughter in Vancouver, BC. Born in Greenock Township she grew up in Paisley, Ontario. Predeceased by Leon Safrata, her soulmate, and loving husband with whom she built a wonderful life in Toronto rich with travel, business success, skiing and sailing. Her spirit, big smile, love of food, wine, and a great story will be carried on by her sons Alan (Sandi Spear), Robert (Jacqueline Koerner), and daughter Renée (Jim Sellner) her grandchildren Stefan, Jackson, Mira, Jana, Neilson, and Milan as well as close friends and extended family. Joyce lived her best life. She was loved by many and wishes everyone Joy and Love forever! Celebrate her life with those you cherish. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to https://vancouver.dressforsuccess.org/contact/
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 25 to May 29, 2019
