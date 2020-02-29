You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Judith Ann ROBERTSON

JUDITH ANN ROBERTSON (née Hay) On Monday, February 24, 2020 in her 80th year, Judith Ann Robertson (nee Hay) passed away peacefully in her sleep with her family at her side. She leaves behind her loving husband of 57 years, Bill Robertson; her two children, Craig Robertson (Nancy) and Nathalie Robertson-Makuch (Mark); and four grandchildren, Jacob (Ava), Connor (Kate), Cecilia and Ian. She is also survived by her sister, Brenda (Dave). As per her wishes, Private Cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service will be held in late March or April. Check the funeral home website for details as dates, time and location are confirmed. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Heart and Stroke Foundation or the on behalf of Judith. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 29 to Mar. 4, 2020
